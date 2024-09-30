Virginia Musician Chris Timbers Releases Heartfelt Tribute On New Single “Here’s To You”

Chris Timbers has a unique ability to write and record songs that appeal to almost any audience. His combination of country, blues, and rock have been dubbed “alternative soul” and Americana, but Chris isn’t looking to be labeled. He just wants to make music that people can connect with, and on his latest single, “Here’s To You”, he does just that.

“I remember spending a Summer with this girl I had such a huge crush on,” recounts Timbers. “What’s the saying, people come into your life for ‘a reason, a season, or a lifetime’? Be grateful for the beautiful moments you share with people. And when you see them again, raise your glass and remember those times.”

The son of a local Gospel singer, Chris found his passion for music where many great musicians have found theirs: In Church. At the age of 9, Timbers picked up the guitar for the first time and he has been writing music and performing ever since. After a journey that included tremendous loss and heartache, Chris has returned to Virginia with a renewed sense of purpose and direction.

Now ready to release his latest piece of work, Virginia, a 5 song EP led by the first single, “Here’s to You”, Chris is excited to write the next chapter in his story. Co-Produced by Mikal Blue (OneRepublic, Jason Mraz, Colbie Caillat) and Dean Dinning (Bassist in Toad the Wet Sprocket), the new material showcases Timber’s creative evolution as an artist. Both industry vets also perform on the new EP, Mikal on guitar and Dean on Bass, Piano and background vocals, adding to the depth of sound.

Additional talent includes Gregg Bissonette on Drums (David Lee Roth), Jonathan Smith on Drums (Here’s to You & Shall it Be), Aliza Hava with Background Vocals, Eli Gonzalex on Sax, and Amy McCabe on Trumpet.

Lookout for a video for “Here’s to You” coming on October 18th. Chris and his band will be releasing more new music and performing live through the end of 2024 and beyond.

For More on Chris Timbers, visit:

https://www.instagram.com/christimbersband