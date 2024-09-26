Kishi Bashi Shares Visualizer for “Late Night Comic” Off New LP

Kishi Bashi today shared the visualizer for “Late Night Comic,” a smooth, soaring, and irresistible track from his recent album Kantos. Watch the animated video–created by Tandem Media, which also made his award-winning “Violin Tsunami” video from 2019’s LP Omoiyari.

Kishi Bashi’s fall North American tour in support of the album continues next week on October 3rd in Carrboro, NC, before ending October 22nd in Athens, GA, and includes an October 7th stop in Brooklyn, NY (Warsaw). A current itinerary is below.

Self-produced by Kaoru Ishibashi (aka Kishi Bashi) and mixed by Tucan (Hot Chip, Jungle, Aluna), Kantos was recorded at Chase Park Transduction with long-time collaborator and engineer Drew Vandenberg (Faye Webster, of Montreal, Toro y Moi) and British musicians Sweet Loretta. The album also features Zorina Andall (vocals), Augie Bello (saxophone), and activist/rapper Linqua Franqa (vocals).

Kantos is a work of exquisite duality: a party album about the possible end of humanity as we know it, at turns deeply unsettling and sublimely joyful. In a sonic departure from the symphonic folk of his 2019 album Omoiyari—a career-defining body of work born from his intensive meditation on the mass incarceration of Japanese-Americans during World War II—the Seattle-born singer/songwriter/producer’s fifth studio album encompasses everything from Brazilian jazz and ’70s funk to orchestral rock and city pop. Informed by an equally kaleidoscopic mix of inspirations—the cult-classic sci-fi novel series Hyperion Cantos, the writings of 18th century enlightenment philosopher Immanuel Kant, a revelatory trip to ancient ruins on the island of Crete—Kantos ultimately serves as an unbridled exaltation of the human spirit and all its wild complexities. “At a time when so many people had begun to panic about AI and what it might mean for our future, I started working on this record as a way to explore the concept of grounding ourselves in our humanity,” says the Santa Cruz, California-based multi-instrumentalist. “The album title is a nod to Hyperion Cantos and to Immanuel Kant, but it also refers to ‘canto’ meaning ‘I sing’ in Spanish. The idea is that even with so much technological advancement, songs are still something we very much rely on to connect with other people.”

Kishi Bashi Tour Dates

10/03 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/05 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre

10/06 – Norfolk, VA @ The Annex

10/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/09 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

10/11 – Boston, MA @ Royale

10/13 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

10/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

10/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

10/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Outset

10/19 – St Louis, MO @ DelMar Hall

10/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue Theatre

10/21 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/22 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

11/19 – Berlin, DE @ Hole44

11/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin

11/22 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee

11/23 – Stockholm, SWE @ Kulturhuset

11/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

11/27 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude9

11/28 – Prague, CZ @ Cafe V Lese

12/01 – Vienna, AT @ @ WUK

12/02 – Munich, DE @ Backstage

12/03 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

12/04 – Milano, IT @ Legend Club

12/07 – Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique

12/08 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

12/09 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

12/10 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

12/11 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

12/12 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

12/13 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla