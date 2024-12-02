Sleaford Mods and Hot Chip Join Forces for a Smash-Hit Collaboration

In a collision of post-punk grit and electro-pop sheen, Sleaford Mods and Hot Chip have teamed up for a brand-new double single featuring the tracks “Nom Nom Nom” and “Cat Burglar.” The release is part of Friendly Records’ ongoing seven-inch series benefitting War Child, a charity that supports children affected by conflict. Adding a splash of visual panache, the single’s artwork comes courtesy of celebrated British artist David Shrigley, whose distinctive style is the perfect match for this experimental pairing.

The tracks were birthed at the iconic Abbey Road Studios during one of their famed Lock-In Sessions—a series dedicated to pushing creative boundaries by pairing up diverse musical talents in the studio’s hallowed halls. These sessions offer not just a platform for unique collaborations but also an intimate peek into the music-making magic, with every step captured in a fully documented short film. Dive into the sonic madness of the self-proclaimed “Hot Mods” by watching the mini-doc below.

A Match Made in Musical Heaven

The lead single “Nom Nom Nom” is a wild ride, perfectly blending Sleaford Mods’ razor-sharp spoken-word swagger with Hot Chip’s signature grooves. It’s a track that feels equally at home on a club dancefloor as it does in the chaos of a mosh pit, delivering a suave yet visceral vibe.

Whether you’re a fan of Nottingham’s punk-spitting poets or London’s synth-pop maestros, this collaboration is a boundary-pushing treat. Don’t miss out—this seven-inch release is a collector’s dream and a sonic experience that smashes genres while supporting a good cause.