Kesha Releases New Single “Delusional”

Kesha has dropped her highly anticipated new single, “Delusional,” a follow-up to the summer smash “Joyride.” Produced by Zhone and co-written by Kesha, Zhone, and Madison Love, the track is available now on her own Kesha Records.

Fans got their first taste of “Delusional” in the final moments of the action-packed “Joyride” music video, directed by Dimitri Basil, Cooper Roussel, and Laura Gorun, which earned instant acclaim upon its release. “Joyride” itself has been a massive hit since its debut, racking up over 100 million streams, climbing Billboard charts, and gaining worldwide success. Its lyric video alone has more than 7.2 million YouTube views.

This new single marks another step in Kesha’s evolution, following her critically acclaimed album Gag Order. With its ambitious sound and bold energy, “Delusional” solidifies Kesha’s place as one of pop music’s most innovative voices.