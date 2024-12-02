The Cure ‘SONGS OF A LIVE WORLD: TROXY LONDON MMXXlV’ To Be Released December 13th

November 1 saw the release of The Cure’s critically acclaimed album, SONGS OF A LOST WORLD, the band’s first new studio record in 16 years and their first #1 album in the UK since 1992, and highest charting album in the US since 1992, and first Top 10 since 2004, debuting at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart. The night of the album’s unveiling, The Cure performed it in full to 3000 fans at Troxy London and to more than a million on a free global stream.

The stunning live performance entitled SONGS OF A LIVE WORLD: TROXY LONDON MMXXlV will be released on December 13th on Fiction/Capitol Records, with all The Cure’s royalties benefitting War Child.

Available to Pre-order now via Capitol Records

https://thecure.lnk.to/SongsOfALostWorld

The live recording will be available on 1CD and 1LP, as part of a 2CD, 2MC & 2LP set with the original album (on clear vinyl). In addition, Songs Of A Lost World will also be available as a ‘Blood Red Moon Edition’ as a single blood red vinyl and a 2LP set featuring the album and for the first time on vinyl, the instrumental version of the record.

SONGS OF A LOST WORLD was written and arranged by Robert Smith, produced and mixed by Robert Smith & Paul Corkett and performed by The Cure – Robert Smith: Voice / guitar / 6string bass / keyboard, Simon Gallup: Bass, Jason Cooper: Drums / percussion, Roger O’Donnell: Keyboard, Reeves Gabrels: Guitar. ‘SONGS OF A LIVE WORLD : TROXY LONDON MMXXlV’ includes Perry Bamonte: Guitar / 6string bass / keyboard.