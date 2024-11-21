Total War: EMPIRE – Out Now for iOS and Android

Total War: EMPIRE brings its unique blend of grand, turn-based empire building and tactical real-time battles to mobile screens, with the largest Total War campaign yet to grace them. Players take the helm of any of eleven factions to engage in the decisive power struggles of 18th century Europe. Whether through the might of their armies and navies, or savvy diplomacy, global dominance and the riches that come with it are the ultimate prize for every ambitious faction seeking to expand beyond its borders.

The iOS and Android versions of Total War: EMPIRE feature an outstanding touchscreen user-interface developed from Feral’s previous mobile releases, with refined controls offering intuitive management of settlements and pinpoint command of battles on both land and sea.

A trailer showing Total War: EMPIRE’s explosive iOS and Android gameplay is viewable, with further information on how the AAA strategy classic was brought to mobile available in Feral’s blog series “Building an Empire”.

Grand conquests await in Total War: EMPIRE, now available for iOS and Android on the App Store and Google Play Store.