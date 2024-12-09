Trey Anastasio Announces Solo Acoustic Tour

Trey Anastasio has announced plans for a very special solo acoustic run. The tour gets underway March 8, 2025 at Springfield, MA’s Symphony Hall and then visits US theatres and concert halls through early April. Real-time presales sold exclusively via treytickets.shop.ticketstoday.com. All remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 6 – please check venues for on-sale times. For complete details, please see trey.com/tour.

TREY ANASTASIO – SOLO ACOUSTIC TOUR 2025

MARCH

8 – Springfield, MA – Symphony Hall

9 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre at Boch Center

11 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – The F.M. Kirby Center

12 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre

14 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium

15 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

16 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center

18 – Chicago, IL – Orchestra Hall

19 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre

21 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

22 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre

23 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

26 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

28 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

29 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre

30 – Charleston, SC – Gaillard Auditorium

APRIL

1 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

2 – Greenville, SC – Peace Concert Hall

4 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

5 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts