The Revivalists Release Deluxe Version of “Pour It Out Into The Night”

Multi-Platinum certified rockers The Revivalists have once again redefined their artistry with the release of the Deluxe Edition of their critically acclaimed 2023 album, Pour It Out Into The Night. Now available across streaming platforms and in stores, this expanded release breathes new life into the band’s celebrated work, introducing a suite of fresh collaborations and reimagined tracks that underscore their versatility and creative evolution.

A Celebration of Collaboration

The Deluxe Edition boasts an impressive lineup of contributions, blending the soul of New Orleans with contemporary rock innovation. Big Freedia and Mannie Fresh bring their signature Crescent City energy to a vibrant remix of “How We Move,” while Dawes lend their trademark harmonies and a new verse to the introspective “Down in the Dirt.” Indie rockers flipturn offer a dynamic reinterpretation of “Don’t Look Back,” injecting a fresh edge to the already memorable track. Not to be overlooked, the album also features the newly unveiled track “Zombie (Wild Coming Out),” accompanied by a gripping official music video that premiered earlier this year.

A Testament to Resilience

At its core, Pour It Out Into The Night is an album about presence, perseverance, and embracing life’s fleeting moments. The project—The Revivalists’ fifth studio effort—is deeply personal, born from a period of profound growth as members of the band became first-time fathers, celebrated marriages, and reflected on life’s essentials. This introspection is woven through every song, creating an experience that feels as cathartic as it is celebratory.

Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winning Rich Costey (known for his work with Vampire Weekend, Foo Fighters, and Death Cab for Cutie) alongside co-production from frontman David Shaw, guitarist Zack Feinberg, and Gregg Wattenberg (Goo Goo Dolls, Train), the album showcases The Revivalists’ mastery in songwriting and musicianship. With a sound that marries classic rock sensibilities to forward-thinking production, Pour It Out Into The Night harks back to the spirit that inspired the band’s very name—a revival of joy and resilience through music.

A Rock ‘n’ Roll Milestone

The inclusion of reinterpretations from recent tour mates such as Dawes and The Head And The Heart speaks to The Revivalists’ ethos of community and collaboration, while remixes from New Orleans icons honor their roots.

For fans and newcomers alike, this release is a vibrant reminder of why The Revivalists remain at the forefront of modern rock. With its life-affirming themes and bold musical experiments, the Deluxe Edition of Pour It Out Into The Night stands as a testament to a band at the peak of its creative powers.

Dive into the journey of Pour It Out Into The Night (Deluxe Edition) now, available on all major streaming platforms and in stores.