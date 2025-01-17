TroyBoi & Blooom Remix SOFI TUKKER’s “Hey Homie”

SOFI TUKKER’s hit track “Hey Homie” gets fresh life with two distinct remixes from British bass producer TroyBoi and German drum and bass artist Blooom. While TroyBoi maintains the original’s playful energy, Blooom transforms the track into a darker, more explosive club anthem. These remixes arrive as SOFI TUKKER continues to ride the success of their album BREAD, recently showcased during their appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Both remixers expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, with Blooom noting how the project pushed him to “cross new boundaries,” while TroyBoi described feeling honored to remix one of the duo’s favorite tracks from BREAD. SOFI TUKKER’s Tucker praised both versions, highlighting how TroyBoi’s remix offers “a refreshing dip into a fully different world” during their house sets, while Blooom’s version delivers the “true dnb remix” they had envisioned while creating the original.

The release coincides with SOFI TUKKER’s announcement of their new Las Vegas residency with Wynn Nightlife, where they’ll perform throughout 2025 at venues including Encore Beach Club, Encore Beach Club at Night, and XS Nightclub. This news follows their successful 2024, which saw them complete a major North American tour and gain recognition from outlets like Billboard, Rolling Stone, and Flaunt Magazine.

BREAD, whose title stands for “Be Really Energetic And Dance,” showcases SOFI TUKKER’s signature blend of house, Brazilian funk, drum and bass, and bossa nova. The album features collaborations with artists like Kah-Lo, MC Bola, and Channel Tres, with standout tracks including the streaming hit “Throw Some Ass” (21 million streams) and “Woof,” alongside the newly remixed “Hey Homie.”

SOFI TUKKER 2025 TOUR DATES

+ Wynn Nightlife Residency

2.22.25 – Aspen, CO – Palm Tree Music Festival (DJ Set)

2.22.25 – Aspen, CO – Treefort Music Fest (DJ Set)

3.26.25 – Transylvania, Romania – Electric Castle

3.28.25 – Las Vegas, NV – Encore Beach Club +

4.5.25 – Miami, FL – Palm Tree Club (DJ Set)

4.5.25 – Miami, FL – LIV Miami (DJ Set)

4.18 – 4.19.25 – Phoenix, AZ – Breakaway Music Festival (DJ set)

5.2.25 – Las Vegas, NV – Encore Beach Club +

5.23.25 – Napa Valley, CA – BottleRock Festival

6.13.25 – Las Vegas, NV – XS Nightclub +

6.25.25 – Las Vegas, NV – Encore Beach Club At Night +

6.27.25 – Las Vegas, NV – XS Nightclub +

7.16 – 7.20.25 – Transylvania, Romania – Electric Castle

7.19.25 – Ostrava, Moravian-Silesian Region – Colours of Ostrava

8.8 – 8.10.25 – Long Pond, PA – Elements Festival (DJ Set)

8.13.25 – Las Vegas, NV – Encore Beach Club +

8.15.25 – Las Vegas, NV – XS Nightclub +

8.29.25 – Las Vegas, NV – Encore Beach Club +

9.14.25 – Las Vegas, NV – Encore Beach Club +

9.26.25 – Las Vegas, NV – XS Nightclub +