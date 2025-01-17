Sy Ari Da Kid Unleashes “Rebellion” Featuring Benny The Butcher and CyHi Da Prince

Kicking off the new year, acclaimed rapper and lyricist Sy Ari Da Kid drops his dynamic single, “Rebellion,” featuring hip-hop stalwarts Benny The Butcher and CyHi Da Prince. Co-produced by Jamar Johnson and Vntg Jag, the track is a gritty anthem of resilience and defiance, showcasing each artist’s unique storytelling prowess.

Sy Ari Da Kid explains, “Benny, CyHi, and I vividly depict our journey from poverty, where defying laws and rules was necessary for survival and providing for our families.” He adds, “This story highlights the risks young Black individuals face to escape poverty, while also portraying the harsh realities that can result from the paths we choose to take.”

“Rebellion” sets the stage for Sy Ari Da Kid’s forthcoming album, The Last Shadow In The Shade, releasing on February 7. This final installment of his trilogy follows The Shadow In The Shade and The Shadow In The Shade 2, projects praised for their authentic storytelling and collaborations with icons like Jadakiss, T.I., Big K.R.I.T., and Raekwon.