BANKS Delivers New Single “Love Is Unkind” Ahead of Anticipated New Album

BANKS, the enigmatic singer-songwriter known for her hauntingly powerful soundscapes, has unveiled her latest single, Love Is Unkind, released via ADA Worldwide, the independent label and artist services division of Warner Music Group. The track delves deep into the emotional chaos of a toxic relationship, weaving a narrative both raw and universally relatable.

“Love Is Unkind is about an emotionally dangerous relationship that had me running around in circles,” BANKS shares. “It’s about how love can be unkind and masochistic. Rewinding your memory and seeing things clearly.”

The single brings back the atmospheric intensity of BANKS’ Goddess era, featuring her signature moody vocals paired with dark, pulsating production. The track will also serve as a preview of what’s to come on her fifth studio album, Off With Her Head, slated for release on February 28, 2025. BANKS describes the upcoming album as a deeply personal journey, blending the nostalgic essence of her early work with the wisdom and growth of a decade-long career.

“In many ways, it’s a big sister album to Goddess,” BANKS reveals. “After a decade apart, I’ve reunited with the core musicians and producers who helped shape my debut. At the same time, it’s something entirely different—I’ve grown so much as an artist and a person, and the journey is documented in all these sounds.”

Off With Her Head will also feature previously released singles, including I Hate Your Ex-Girlfriend featuring rising star Doechii and the infectious track Best Friends. Together, these songs set the stage for what promises to be BANKS’ most introspective and dynamic record to date.

Fans of BANKS have much to look forward to as the artist continues to redefine the boundaries of dark pop and alternative R&B. With Off With Her Head on the horizon, she reclaims her throne, proving once again why she remains a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.