Vevo Unveils the Most-Watched Music Videos and Artists of 2024

As the year draws to a close, Vevo, the global leader in music video content, has released its highly anticipated annual end-of-year charts. The rankings spotlight the most-watched music videos, artists, and premieres, serving as a vivid reflection of pop culture and global music trends over the past 12 months.

“Artists are the world’s most significant influencers,” said JP Evangelista, Vevo’s Senior Vice President of Content, Programming, and Marketing. “The visual medium of music videos creates an unparalleled connection between artists and their fans, extending far beyond the music itself. Consistent video releases amplify an artist’s brand and energize their fan base. Vevo’s annual recap offers the music and entertainment industries a vital glimpse into the year’s biggest trends and cultural moments.”

KAROL G and Taylor Swift Dominate the Charts Once Again

For the fourth year in a row, KAROL G reigns as Vevo’s Most Watched Artist globally, amassing an impressive 3.5 billion views in 2024. Shakira followed in second place with 1.96 billion global views, with Taylor Swift close behind at 1.95 billion. The Weeknd (1.8 billion views) and Feid (1.7 billion views) rounded out the global Top 5. Other familiar names such as Ariana Grande, Maluma, Billie Eilish, and Lady Gaga re-entered the global Top 10, highlighting their enduring appeal.

In the U.S., Taylor Swift held the top spot for the second consecutive year, accumulating 470 million views. Hip-hop titan Future soared to No. 2 with 462 million views, a remarkable leap driven by an ambitious 90-video release strategy that boosted his U.S. viewership by 37% year-over-year. Eminem, Post Malone, and GloRilla also made waves, with the latter marking her first-ever appearance in the U.S. Top 10.

Record-Breaking Premieres Define 2024

Eminem’s nostalgia-laden “Houdini” emerged as Vevo’s Top Global Premiere of 2024, racking up 56.2 million views within two weeks. The single-day performance of 11.6 million views on May 31 set a new benchmark for Vevo. Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” followed closely with 51.1 million global views in its debut, also securing a spot among the year’s most-watched videos.

Other notable premieres included The Weeknd’s “Dancing in the Flames” (44.9 million views), Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” (44.7 million views), and the star-studded “+57” collaboration featuring KAROL G, Feid, and others (36.6 million views).

On the U.S. charts, Lamar’s “Not Like Us” claimed the No. 1 spot with 23.5 million views, followed by Eminem’s “Houdini” at No. 2 with 17.6 million views. Sabrina Carpenter’s contributions to the Top 5 — “Taste” and “Please Please Please” — reaffirmed her dominance in 2024.

Genre Breakthroughs Shape Vevo’s Year-End Rankings

Vevo’s Most Watched Music Video charts saw historic milestones across multiple genres. Becky G’s “POR EL CONTRARIO,” a Regional Mexican performance featuring Leonardo and Ángela Aguilar, became the first Regional Mexican video to top the global chart, with 312.7 million views.

Globally, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With a Smile” came in second (298.6 million views), followed by FloyyMenor and Cris MJ’s viral hit “Gata Only” (296.4 million views). Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” and KAROL G’s “Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” rounded out the Top 5.

In the U.S., Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” made history as the first Country video to top Vevo’s U.S. charts, gathering 82.9 million views. Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” and Post Malone’s Country-infused “I Had Some Help” followed in second and third, respectively. GloRilla’s “Yeah Glo!” and Becky G’s “POR EL CONTRARIO” also made their mark on the U.S. Top 5.

Reflections on 2024’s Trends

Vevo’s 2024 rankings reveal the power of diverse genres to capture the global imagination, with Regional Mexican and Country music achieving unprecedented success alongside pop and hip-hop. From breakout viral moments to nostalgic comebacks, this year’s music video landscape underscores the enduring influence of visual storytelling in shaping cultural and entertainment narratives.

For a full look at Vevo’s 2024 Top Charts, visit their official website.