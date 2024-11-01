Yeat Releases “5BRAZY” Featuring Quavo

Yeat delivers new single “5BRAZY” featuring hip-hop legend Quavo. Fans originally saw the recording on the LYFESTYLE limited edition digital deluxe album earlier this month. Now with its official wide release, the track arrives alongside an accompanying music video which premiered earlier this week featuring the two superstar artists.

This week Yeat hit a massive career milestone earning his first-ever no. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with LYFESTYLE. Within its first week of release, the 22-track project sold 89K equivalent album units – the rap phenomenon’s highest first week sales to date.