Zedd Unveils Music Video for “Lucky” Featuring Remi Wolf

Zedd unveils official music video for “Lucky” from third studio album Telos, featuring genre-bending phenomenon Remi Wolf. Using a kaleidoscope of visual effects, the camera yanks Zedd, Remi, and the viewer from scene to scene in time with the music, giving the feeling that the camera itself is possessed, as it’s being propelled by the sonic grooves of the song. Using a mix of live-action footage and experimental in-camera tricks, the video ultimately creates a uniquely bold and imaginative aesthetic that perfectly complements the song’s infectious and upbeat tone.

Zedd’s third studio album Telos was conceived as a music-lover’s album, complex and innovative at every turn, but without sacrificing the bright melodies and glitchy hooks fans of “The Middle” and “Stay” have come to expect. Nearly every song travels through moods, genres, and ideas — threads of world music, jazzy breakdowns, psychedelic soundscapes, booming bass, orchestral strings, and endless sonic textures. Telos offers a profound listening experience seamlessly transitioning through each record, from the alternately brooding and soaring opener, “Out of Time” with Miller, to the 6-minute, Bach-inspired finale, “1685” featuring the entirety of Muse.

“Telos has multiple meanings, one of them being ‘accomplishment’ or ‘completion of human art,’” says Zedd of his new album’s Greek title. “I’ve always dreamed of creating an album that, 30 years on, I can look back and be incredibly proud of. That will be just as amazing then as it is right now, because it’s not based on trends or sound design that might fall off — it’s based on music, just like the albums that shaped me growing up that I still adore to this day. With Telos, I created something I didn’t think I was capable of — it just took a bit of time to get there.”