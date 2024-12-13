“Your Friend, Nate Bargatze” Special Coming to Netflix

December 13, 2024
Tim Connors
Back for his third Netflix comedy special, Nate Bargatze brings his humor to discuss wanting a second dog, how much pizza to order for guys night, his wife being the responsible one, and more.

Hailed as “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up,” by The Atlantic Magazine and “One of the Funniest People,” by CBS Morning, Grammy nominated comedian, podcaster, director, and producer Nate Bargatze is back for his third hour-long Netflix comedy special.

Bringing his latest special to a sold-out crowd in Phoenix, Arizona, Nate ignites the laughs with his comedic stories about being a man of the 1900s, marriage dynamics, and more. Your Friend. Nate Bargatze, A Netflix Comedy Special, premieres globally December 24th.



