Athletic Brewing and Netflix Dive Deeper with Limited-Edition Marine Odyssey IPA

Athletic Brewing Company, the leading force in America’s burgeoning non-alcoholic beer industry, has unveiled the latest installment in its creative partnership with Netflix. This second release in their collaborative series is Marine Odyssey IPA, a hazy brew inspired by the streaming giant’s new documentary series, Our Oceans. The limited-edition beer is a celebration of the beauty and complexity of Earth’s seas, offering drinkers a refreshing, bright flavor profile crafted from an exquisite mix of hops and grains.

Andrew Katz, Chief Marketing Officer of Athletic Brewing, shared his enthusiasm for the project, saying, “Just as Our Oceans uses groundbreaking technology to capture the hidden beauty of marine life, Marine Odyssey embodies the spirit of innovation and dedication to quality. We hope this release invites viewers to dive deeper into the wonder of our oceans and inspires a renewed appreciation for the natural world around us.”

The Marine Odyssey IPA is perfectly timed to coincide with the premiere of Our Oceans, now streaming on Netflix. This awe-inspiring series, narrated by former President Barack Obama, takes audiences on a 75,000-mile journey across and beneath the world’s five oceans. Through cutting-edge underwater filmmaking and drone technology, viewers gain an intimate look at the wonders of marine ecosystems and rarely-seen animal behaviors. The series serves as both a feast for the eyes and a call to action for ocean conservation.

Marine Odyssey: A Taste of the Sea

True to its name, Marine Odyssey IPA delivers a wave of flavor. Brewed with Motueka, Riwaka, and Southern Passion hops, it boasts aromatic hints of grapefruit, orange, and lemongrass. Each can packs under 0.5% ABV and offers just 60 calories. With 14 grams of carbs and less than one gram of protein, it’s a guilt-free option for beer lovers seeking flavor without the alcohol.

This limited-edition IPA is available nationwide at select retailers, as well as online at athleticbrewing.com and athleticbrewing.ca for Canadian customers. It represents the second in a three-part collaboration between Athletic Brewing and Netflix. Their first creation, Geralt’s Gold, debuted in 2023 as a tribute to the hit fantasy drama The Witcher. Details on the final installment of this unique series are still under wraps.

A Shared Commitment to Sustainability

In line with the oceanic theme of their latest brew, Athletic Brewing is extending its commitment to environmental stewardship. Through its Two For The Trails grant program, the company is donating $15,000 to SeaTrees to support the Coastal Watershed Restoration project in San Elijo Lagoon, California. These funds will help restore 3,750 square feet of critical salt marsh habitat by removing invasive plants and replanting native species.

A Rising Tide in Non-Alcoholic Brewing

Since its launch in 2018, Athletic Brewing has become a pioneer in the non-alcoholic beer category, earning over 100 prestigious taste awards and holding a commanding 19% share of the U.S. market. With consumers increasingly moderating their alcohol consumption—64% report cutting back, according to recent data—the non-alcoholic beer segment has seen a 25% surge in dollar sales year-to-date. Athletic Brewing is driving over 32% of that growth.

For beer enthusiasts and conservationists alike, Marine Odyssey IPA offers a thoughtful pairing of premium brewing and purposeful action, reflecting a shared vision to honor and protect the planet’s natural wonders.