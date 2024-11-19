Jrue Holiday x Zenni Collection: A Winning Vision in Eyewear

Zenni Optical, the global leader in online eyewear, has unveiled the highly anticipated Jrue Holiday x Zenni Collection, available exclusively at Zenni.com. This collaboration represents a dynamic partnership that brings together Zenni’s commitment to innovation and accessibility with Jrue Holiday’s celebrated blend of on-court precision and off-court style.

The announcement follows the June reveal of Holiday as Zenni’s latest brand ambassador, and his influence is clear in every aspect of this curated collection. Known for his elegance and adaptability, Holiday’s involvement ensures that this eyewear line is both practical and fashion-forward, designed for all walks of life.

“Partnering with Zenni has been fantastic from the start,” said Jrue Holiday. “I’m impressed by how they seamlessly blend fashion, quality, and affordability. Zenni’s eyewear enhances my look while supporting my focus on bigger goals, like clinching another championship. This collection is all about comfort and versatility—it’s an extension of my signature style. I’m proud to work with a brand that shares my vision of making eyewear accessible for everyone, and I can’t wait for people to see my favorite picks.”

The Jrue Holiday x Zenni Collection showcases more than 90 frames starting at just $23.95, offering a spectrum of styles to suit any lifestyle. From sleek, athletic designs to timeless classics, each piece is crafted with a meticulous attention to detail that echoes Jrue’s ethos. Featuring vibrant colors and modern shapes, the collection reflects Holiday’s personal style while catering to diverse needs, including prescription glasses, sunglasses, and sports eyewear.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jrue Holiday to the Zenni family,” said Veronica Alcaro, Zenni’s VP of Brand. “Jrue is not only a proven champion on the court but also a style icon off it. He embodies the confidence, resilience, and vision that define our brand. This collaboration celebrates those values and inspires individuals to elevate their personal style with eyewear that combines performance and design.”

Holiday’s influence extends beyond style, aligning with Zenni’s mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible to all. The collection’s affordability and versatility ensure there’s something for everyone, whether it’s a bold statement piece or a classic design that seamlessly transitions from work to play.

Zenni continues to redefine eyewear by merging fashion and functionality, and the Jrue Holiday x Zenni Collection is no exception. With its combination of high-quality frames, innovative designs, and attainable pricing, this collaboration is poised to set a new standard for eyewear that’s both accessible and aspirational.

Discover the Jrue Holiday x Zenni Collection now at Zenni.com and see the world through a fresh lens.