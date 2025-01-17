Dynasty Warriors: Origins Brings Enormous Battles to Consoles and PC

Dynasty Warriors: Origins, the latest installment in KOEI TECMO’s acclaimed tactical action series, brings unprecedented scale to Three Kingdoms combat. Now available across next-gen platforms, the game features the largest armies and most intense battlefield dynamics in franchise history.

In this groundbreaking entry, players step into the role of a nameless hero during ancient China’s most turbulent period. As chaos engulfs the land, you’ll forge your own path through the Three Kingdoms era, making crucial decisions that shape both your destiny and history itself. The game’s revolutionary combat system puts you at the heart of massive battles, where thousands of soldiers clash with individual AI behaviors, creating the most realistic battlefield experience in the series.

Taking full advantage of next-generation hardware, Origins delivers stunning visual fidelity and unprecedented scale. Players will experience the thrill of carving through enemy ranks with an arsenal of weapons, while commanding allied forces in strategic pushes across dynamic battlefields. The game’s enhanced combat mechanics introduce a new layer of tactical depth, rewarding skillful play with powerful Arts and devastating counterattacks.

Key Features

Immersive Three Kingdoms Experience : Players navigate ancient China’s most turbulent era as a customizable hero, from the Yellow Turban Rebellion through the Battle of Chibi.

: Players navigate ancient China’s most turbulent era as a customizable hero, from the Yellow Turban Rebellion through the Battle of Chibi. Revolutionary Combat System : Master an extensive arsenal with unique weapon-specific Arts, strategic Parry mechanics, and dynamic Bravery attacks.

: Master an extensive arsenal with unique weapon-specific Arts, strategic Parry mechanics, and dynamic Bravery attacks. Unprecedented Battle Scale : Command massive armies featuring thousands of individually-acting soldiers, creating the most realistic Dynasty Warriors combat experience to date.

: Command massive armies featuring thousands of individually-acting soldiers, creating the most realistic Dynasty Warriors combat experience to date. Rich Character Interactions: Form alliances or rivalries with iconic figures like Cao Cao and Liu Bei, directly impacting your journey through the Three Kingdoms period.

The game is available in Standard and Digital Deluxe editions, with early purchasers (before January 30, 2025) receiving a bonus Soundtrack Collection featuring classic series tracks.

“This is the most intense, most exhilarating gameplay in Dynasty Warriors franchise history,” says Producer Tomohiko Sho. “The sense of realism on the battlefield has never been greater!”