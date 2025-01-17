Age of Darkness: Final Stand Hits 1.0 with Multiplayer, Discounts, and More

The long wait is over, and the darkness has never looked this good. Age of Darkness: Final Stand, the dark fantasy RTS from PlaySide Studios, has emerged from the shadows of Early Access into its full 1.0 release. Packed with an all-new cooperative Multiplayer mode, a gripping single-player campaign, and a mountain of updates, this is the ultimate moment for fans to unite against the horrors of the night. Oh, and did we mention the game’s going for a jaw-dropping 65% off for a limited time? Yeah, it’s that kind of party.

Check out the extended launch trailer and get a glimpse of the action-packed chaos waiting for you in Erodar.

A New Era for Survival RTS

Age of Darkness: Final Stand isn’t just stepping out of Early Access—it’s stomping out. After years of development fueled by community feedback, the game has been polished to a brutal shine. With its full release, players can dive into a fully-voiced 10-chapter Campaign Mode, test their mettle in the endlessly replayable Survival Mode, or join forces in the newly minted Co-op Multiplayer Mode.

And this isn’t just a regular multiplayer mode slapped onto the side. This is full-on survival chaos designed for two. Share resources, manage Blessings, and fend off relentless waves of nightmare creatures with a friend at your side. The stakes? Higher. The action? Intense. The reward? Sweet, sweet victory against the encroaching dark.

Your Toolkit for Survival

If you’re new to the world of Age of Darkness, don’t worry. There’s a lot to love—and fear. From battling through the mysterious Veil to leading unique heroes from three distinct factions (Order, Rebellion, and Volatists), the gameplay is as rich as the horrors are many.

Here’s what’s coming at you:

Full Co-op Multiplayer – Survive the darkness together in the game’s most anticipated feature.

– Survive the darkness together in the game’s most anticipated feature. Award-Winning SwarmTech™ – Witness the chaos of 70,000 nightmare units swarming the battlefield in real-time.

– Witness the chaos of 70,000 nightmare units swarming the battlefield in real-time. Living Death Fog – The Veil isn’t just a backdrop; it’s a threat, concealing horrors that you’ll have to battle and outsmart.

– The Veil isn’t just a backdrop; it’s a threat, concealing horrors that you’ll have to battle and outsmart. Elite Nightmares – Because regular nightmares weren’t scary enough. Take on wandering bosses for powerful rewards.

– Because regular nightmares weren’t scary enough. Take on wandering bosses for powerful rewards. Malices and Blessings – Lean into roguelite mechanics to make every run feel fresh and unpredictable.

Each decision you make, from army composition to fort placement, could be the difference between life and annihilation. The clock’s ticking, and Death Nights wait for no one.

Why Now Is the Best Time to Jump In

If you’ve been on the fence, the game’s massive 65% discount is practically pulling you into the fray. This is the best deal Age of Darkness: Final Stand has ever offered, so there’s no better moment to rally your courage and step into the dark.

Where to Get It and What’s Next

Age of Darkness: Final Stand is available now on Steam, ready to consume your free time and test your survival instincts. And with a thriving community on Discord and the dev team’s continued passion, you can bet this is just the beginning of the game’s journey in 1.0.

So, gear up. Humanity’s final stand starts today. Will you carve a path through the darkness or become one with it? There’s only one way to find out. Download Age of Darkness: Final Stand now and fight back the night!