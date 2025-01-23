Falling Stars – ‘Garden Variety’ EP Review

Chicago-based four-piece Falling Stars (Jeff Maharry-bass, vocals; Tim Majkowski-drums; Andy Mead-guitars, vocals; Mark Sheehy-guitars, vocals) have been playing together for over a decade and quietly released the 3-song Garden Variety EP late last summer. The band is gearing up for some high-profile shows this year and promises to bring their tight vocal harmonies, tangle of instruments, and crunchy jangle to stages in and around Chicago.

Garden Variety kicks off with “Waiting For Love,” a scrappy tune that splits the difference between Power Pop and Roots Rock and has a nice Del Fuegos barroom vibe.

<a href="https://fallingstars.bandcamp.com/album/garden-variety">Garden Variety by Falling Stars</a>

The following track, “Every Day,” leans a bit more into Americana and ‘Heartland Rock’ but the vocal harmonies and guitar tones retain a ‘Power Pop’ sheen.

The EP closes with “Do Your Thing,” a sharp cut with a creeping bass line, crisp guitars, and ‘call and response’ vocals that will appeal to fans of Squeeze, Marshall Crenshaw and early BoDeans.

Garden Variety was recorded and mixed by Dan Dietrich, whose credits as a producer, engineer, and musician include work on releases by Justin Roberts, Andrew Bird, Head of Femur, Bobby Conn, and Neko Case.