Horror Romantic Comedy ‘The Zombie Wedding’ Gets September Release

Freestyle Digital Media is about to make some serious waves in the genre film scene, joining forces with the legendary Weekly World News for the highly anticipated release of The Zombie Wedding. This offbeat zom-com romantic comedy is set to debut on Cable and Digital VOD on September 13, 2024, across platforms like Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, Fandango At Home, Comcast, Dish, and DirecTV. And for those who crave the big screen experience, The Zombie Wedding will also be hitting select theaters in key markets.

The film, inspired by the interactive play of the same name, marks the first major release from the Weekly World News’ ambitious new slate of IP-driven projects. Expect a wedding like no other, featuring a star-studded ensemble that includes Cheri Oteri (Saturday Night Live), Seth Gilliam (The Walking Dead), Heather Matarazzo (Scream, The Princess Diaries), Kevin Chamberlin (Jessie), Siobhan Fallon Hogan (Men in Black), Vincent Pastore (The Sopranos), Ajay Naidu (Office Space), and none other than Micky Dolenz of The Monkees fame.

So what’s the setup? A young couple from New Jersey decides to tie the knot despite one tiny complication—a full-blown zombie apocalypse. The kicker? The groom’s already joined the undead, while the bride remains very much alive. As if weddings weren’t stressful enough, both families are on edge, but it’s the judgmental human guests who really stir the pot. Things take a wild turn when the zombie attendees start feeling a bit peckish for brains, sending the ceremony into complete chaos. All the while, intrepid reporters from Weekly World News attempt to cover the event without becoming the main course.

If you’re looking for something to liven up your fall movie lineup, The Zombie Wedding might just be the bizarrely charming zom-com you didn’t know you needed. Mark your calendars for September 13th—this is one wedding you won’t want to miss.