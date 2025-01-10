KFC’s Flavorful $5 Bowl Lineup: Five Tasty Options for a Limited Time

As winter sets in and we recover from the post-holiday hustle, KFC has rolled out a hot new lineup of five flavor-packed bowls, each priced at just $5. Available for a limited time, these bowls are the perfect comfort food to satisfy your cravings without breaking the bank. And yes, the fan-favorite Nashville Hot Sauce is back on the menu, offering a spicy twist that will leave your taste buds tingling.

Starting today, you can indulge in five hearty, warm bowls available at KFC restaurants, through KFC.com, or on the KFC app. Here’s what’s on offer:

1. NEW Nashville Hot Loaded Fries Bowl

For those looking to shake things up, the Nashville Hot Loaded Fries Bowl is an irresistible combination of crispy fries, coleslaw, pickles, and five Original Recipe® Nuggets, all drizzled with the bold and spicy Nashville Hot Sauce. It’s a flavor explosion you won’t want to miss!

2. Nashville Hot Mac & Cheese Bowl

A tasty twist on a KFC classic, this bowl combines creamy mac & cheese with five Original Recipe® Nuggets, a three-cheese blend, and a generous drizzle of Nashville Hot Sauce. It’s the perfect balance of creamy and spicy.

3. Nashville Hot Famous Bowl

If you’re a fan of the iconic Famous Bowl, you’ll love this spicy remix. Layers of mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, three-cheese blend, and five Original Recipe® Nuggets are topped off with Nashville Hot Sauce for a zesty kick that enhances this classic.

4. Mac & Cheese Bowl

For a simple, cheesy comfort meal, the Mac & Cheese Bowl features rich, creamy mac & cheese, a three-cheese blend, and five Original Recipe® Nuggets. It’s the perfect bowl for any mac & cheese lover.

5. Famous Bowl

The Famous Bowl needs no introduction. It’s one of KFC’s most iconic dishes, featuring mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, three-cheese blend, and five Original Recipe® Nuggets. For many, it’s the ultimate comfort food, and it’s now available for just $5.

Catherine Tan-Gillespie, Chief Marketing Officer at KFC U.S., commented, “KFC was the first brand to bring the bold and spicy flavors of Nashville Hot nationwide and we’ve amassed a fandom – so have our Famous Bowls and Mac & Cheese Bowls. Our KFC Bowls are hearty and packed with flavor for just $5 each – that’s a winning deal.”

More Flavor to Love

If you’re craving even more variety, KFC is introducing two exclusive digital menu items: the Korean BBQ Mac & Cheese Bowl and Korean BBQ Loaded Fries Bowl, each also priced at just $5. These dishes feature KFC’s Korean BBQ sauce, a sweet and savory umami blend with soy sauce, garlic, sugar, and sesame, offering a whole new level of flavor.

Don’t Miss Out

These bowls are only available for a limited time, so grab yours while supplies last. Whether you’re in the mood for something spicy with Nashville Hot or craving a creamy mac & cheese experience, KFC’s $5 bowls are here to satisfy every craving at an unbeatable price. Visit your local KFC, order online, or use the KFC app to treat yourself today!