Samsung Expands AI-Powered Galaxy Book5 Lineup with New Galaxy Book5 Pro and Galaxy Book5 360

Samsung is enhancing its AI-powered Galaxy Book lineup with the launch of the new Galaxy Book5 Pro and Galaxy Book5 360, designed to provide users with advanced performance and smarter productivity. Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2), these devices come equipped with up to 47 TOPs of AI-optimized processing, offering a seamless experience that leverages cutting-edge Galaxy AI capabilities across the ecosystem.

The latest addition to the Galaxy Book series offers new features, such as AI Select, which enables users to search content easily across the web, apps, or documents. This AI-driven functionality brings an intuitive, smartphone-like experience to the larger display of a laptop.

Samsung’s Galaxy AI is also unlocking more intelligent workflows across devices, with features like Photo Remaster that uses advanced AI to enhance and sharpen old or blurry photos, and Microsoft Phone Link, which allows users to access Galaxy mobile features directly from the PC, bridging the gap between mobile and desktop experiences. New additions such as Nearby Devices centralize the management of Galaxy devices, making it easier to connect and control everything in your ecosystem.

For those who require top-tier performance, the Galaxy Book5 Pro models offer up to 25 hours of battery life on the 16-inch version and lightning-fast charging that powers up 35% of the battery in just 30 minutes. These ultra-portable devices sport Intel’s advanced NPU with incredible AI processing power, enabling users to handle demanding tasks like AI-driven workflows with ease.

Designed for high productivity, the Galaxy Book5 Pro also delivers an exceptional visual experience, thanks to its Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, providing vibrant 3K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. For added convenience, Vision Booster adjusts the screen’s contrast and color balance for optimal outdoor viewing, ensuring you can work from virtually anywhere without compromising visibility.

The devices also feature Dolby Atmos-enhanced quad speakers for immersive audio, taking entertainment and professional sound quality to the next level.

On the security front, Samsung ensures data protection with its trusted Samsung Knox platform, while Windows 11’s Secured-core PC technology adds another layer of security. With on-device AI processing, user privacy remains intact, as data is handled locally instead of being uploaded to the cloud.

The Galaxy Book5 Pro and Galaxy Book5 360 will be available in select markets, including Canada, the U.S., France, Germany, and the UK, beginning February. For more details on the Galaxy Book5 series, visit Samsung’s website.