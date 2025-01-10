JSAUX Unveils FlipGo Horizon Dual Monitor: The Ultimate Portable Productivity Tool

Tech innovators JSAUX have taken center stage at CES 2025 with the unveiling of their latest game-changing gadget: the FlipGo Horizon Dual Monitor. This addition to the award-winning FlipGo series builds on the success of its predecessors, which snagged iF and Red Dot Design Awards in 2024, by offering unparalleled portability and functionality for today’s digital professionals.

Designed for seamless compatibility with laptops ranging from 13″ to 16″, the FlipGo Horizon introduces an elegant combination of flexibility, versatility, and productivity. Whether you’re a digital nomad, creative professional, or multitasking enthusiast, this portable monitor is poised to redefine your workspace on the go.

Revolutionary Features at a Glance

Portability Meets Elegance

Compact and lightweight, the FlipGo Horizon folds effortlessly like a laptop, making it perfect for travel or remote setups. Seamless Screen Rotation

Users can switch between landscape and portrait modes, with support for flexible single and dual-screen orientations tailored to their workflow. Magnetic Snap-On Technology

JSAUX has refined its magnetic attachment system, enabling the Horizon to securely connect additional screens, smartphones, or tablets for a modular and intuitive setup. Plug-and-Play Simplicity

Forget complicated installations. The FlipGo Horizon is ready to use straight out of the box—no drivers or software required. Enhanced Productivity

Ideal for multitasking, the dual-monitor design empowers professionals to stay organized and efficient. Wide Compatibility

With support for Windows, Linux, and macOS, the device is a versatile solution for users across platforms.

Innovating the FlipGo Legacy

The FlipGo Horizon is the latest evolution in JSAUX’s portfolio, building on the design principles that made the FlipGo series a favorite among professionals. Available in three models—13.5″ and 16″ versions optimized for Mac users, and a 15.6″ Lite edition tailored for Windows users—it caters to a variety of needs. Weighing between 1.1kg and 1.9kg, it delivers convenience without sacrificing screen real estate.

Powered by a single USB-C cable, the FlipGo Horizon is designed with professionals in mind. It accommodates a wide array of industries, including finance, content creation, graphic design, and video editing.

Looking Ahead

JSAUX plans to showcase the FlipGo Horizon at CES 2025 before launching a Kickstarter campaign to fund its initial rollout in Q1 2025. With its innovative design and intuitive features, the FlipGo Horizon promises to be a must-have for anyone looking to enhance their remote work or mobile productivity setups.

Stay tuned—this CES debut could mark the next leap forward in portable tech.