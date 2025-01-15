Ranch Lovers Rejoice: Hidden Valley’s Game-Changing Collab with Pizza Hut & NFL Legend

The ranch dressing revolution is here, and it’s bringing something absolutely epic to the table! In a mouth-watering collaboration that’s breaking the internet, Hidden Valley Ranch is partnering with Pizza Hut and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning for what might be the most unique collectible in food-meets-sports history.

A Pizza Preserved for Eternity

Here’s where things get wild: Hidden Valley Ranch is celebrating their new Easy Squeeze bottle launch with a one-of-a-kind Pizza Hut pepperoni pizza that’s been autographed by Eli Manning himself – using ranch dressing as his signing medium! But wait, it gets better. This piece of culinary history will be preserved in resin and authenticated by PSA, making it a truly remarkable piece of memorabilia.

The Stakes Are Higher Than Your Pizza Crust

The grand prize winner isn’t just walking away with this conversation-starting collectible. They’re also scoring a year’s supply of both Hidden Valley Ranch and Pizza Hut pizza. Talk about a dream come true for ranch enthusiasts! Plus, 10 lucky runners-up will get to create their own ranch-and-pizza memories with a year’s supply of Hidden Valley Ranch and a Pizza Hut pizza.

The Future of Ranch Is Here

The star of the show is Hidden Valley’s new Easy Squeeze bottle, rolling out nationwide in March 2025. With its improved flow control cap and inverted design, it’s about to revolutionize how we enjoy America’s favorite dressing. No more waste, no more mess – just perfect pours every time.

How to Get in on the Action

Ready to try your luck? Here’s what you need to do:

Head to www.HVRSignaturePizza.com Follow the entry instructions Submit before 6:30 PM EST on February 9, 2025

The contest kicks off January 15, 2025, giving ranch enthusiasts plenty of time to enter before the big game. Don’t miss your chance to own this piece of ranch dressing history!