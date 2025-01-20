Bluesky Unveils “Trending Videos” Feature in Bid to Rival TikTok

In a bold move to capture the hearts of short-video enthusiasts, Bluesky has officially launched a new feature called “Trending Videos” on January 19, 2025. This TikTok-inspired vertical video feed, accessible via the Explore tab in Bluesky’s mobile app, marks the platform’s most significant leap into video content to date. Users can swipe vertically to explore a stream of short-form videos, echoing TikTok’s addictive interface.

What Sets “Trending Videos” Apart?

Bluesky’s latest rollout isn’t just a carbon copy of TikTok; it brings its own unique flair to the table. Key highlights include:

Customizable Video Feeds: Users can curate and pin their favorite feeds to their home screen, blending personal preference with social discovery. Dedicated Explore Section: The “Trending Videos” tab ensures streamlined access to viral and trending content. Vertical Scrolling: Designed to maximize usability, the interface mirrors the seamless swiping experience TikTok popularized. Pin and Add Features: Users can incorporate standout clips into personal feeds, enhancing the platform’s interactive appeal.

Expanded Video Capabilities

To support this new feature, Bluesky has introduced a suite of video functionalities designed for both casual users and aspiring creators:

Video Length : Clips are capped at a concise yet impactful 60 seconds.

: Clips are capped at a concise yet impactful 60 seconds. Supported Formats : Videos in .mp4, .mpeg, .webm, and .mov formats are welcomed.

: Videos in .mp4, .mpeg, .webm, and .mov formats are welcomed. Subtitles : Accessibility remains a priority, with users able to attach subtitles to their uploads.

: Accessibility remains a priority, with users able to attach subtitles to their uploads. Daily Upload Limits: Each user can upload up to 25 videos or 10 GB of content per day.

Safety First

Bluesky has also embedded robust safety measures to safeguard its community as the platform expands into video. Video uploads require email verification, and users have access to content labeling and moderation tools to maintain an appropriate environment.

Timing Is Everything

Bluesky’s timing couldn’t be more strategic. The feature debuts amid ongoing uncertainties surrounding TikTok’s future in the United States. With the app facing potential bans, platforms like Bluesky are racing to capture its audience. Competitors such as Meta and X are also rolling out similar features, making Bluesky’s customizable feeds and unique safety measures key differentiators.

As TikTok’s fate remains in limbo, Bluesky has positioned itself as a compelling alternative for short-form video enthusiasts. Whether this move cements its place in the social media elite remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Bluesky is no longer just a microblogging platform—it’s becoming a serious player in the video space.