New $5 T-Pain For Real Meal Now Available at Checkers & Rally’s Nationwide

Fasten your seatbelts and crank up the volume, because Checkers & Rally’s just turned their drive-thru game up to maximum bass. The brand, known for delivering bold flavors at wallet-friendly prices, has teamed up with none other than Grammy-winning artist and all-around vibe curator T-Pain. And what are they serving up? The $5 T-Pain For Real Meal—a full-on flavor track guaranteed to hit all the right notes for your taste buds.

A Meal That’s Straight Fire

Rolling out now through November 17, the T-Pain For Real Meal is the ultimate remix of fast food classics. Choose between the iconic Checker/Rallyburger or the brand-new BBQ Spicy Chicken Sandwich—a masterpiece stacked with spicy chicken, melty American cheese, Sweet N’ Smoky BBQ sauce, and pickles, all tucked into a toasted bun. But that’s just the opener. The meal also serves up a small fry, a 16-ounce soft drink, and the all-new 8-piece BBQ Chicken Bites, perfectly dusted with BBQ seasoning. And here’s the kicker: it’s all yours for just five bucks.

“I’ve been rocking with Checkers & Rally’s for a minute—it’s always been one of my go-to spots,” says T-Pain. “This partnership? It just made sense. I mean, having my own meal there is crazy! This is the kind of collaboration that’s like a dream track—you know it’s gonna slap. And for five bucks? Come on, you can’t beat it.”

A BBQ Symphony

For those craving a little more heat, Checkers & Rally’s is also dropping the T-Pain Cheesy Bacon BBQ Buford. Picture this: two hand-seasoned beef patties stacked with melty Swiss and cheddar cheese, crispy onion tanglers, three strips of bacon, and a heavy drizzle of Sweet N’ Smoky BBQ sauce, all piled onto a toasted bakery-style bun. It’s the culinary equivalent of a mic drop.

Win Big with T-Pain

The collab isn’t stopping at your stomach. Checkers & Rally’s is sweetening the deal with a sweepstakes that’ll send two lucky fans on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to see T-Pain live in Nashville. Each prize package includes concert tickets, round-trip airfare, and a hotel stay. Want in? Just scan the QR code on the T-Pain For Real Meal bag or hit up TpainForRealMeal.com to enter.

But don’t sleep on it—this flavor-packed lineup is only sticking around for a limited time at participating Checkers & Rally’s locations nationwide.

For more information, hours of operation or to treat yourself to these new menu items for a limited time at participating Checkers or Rally’s locations, visit Checkers.com.