CASETiFY Expands Into Travel, Unveils Bounce Technology in New Premium Luggage Line

CASETiFY, a brand synonymous with durable and customizable tech accessories, has made its first foray into the world of premium travel gear. Leveraging its expertise in impact protection, the company has introduced CASETiFY Travel, a collection of fully customizable, made-to-order luggage. This bold expansion redefines the travel category, combining durability and personalization in a way that promises to resonate with the next generation of travelers.

Built for the Bold Traveler

With a proven track record in the phone case industry, CASETiFY is no stranger to blending innovation with style. Since its founding in 2011, the company has achieved global acclaim, selling over 20 million phone cases and earning projected revenues of $300 million for 2024. Now, the same cutting-edge approach that safeguarded millions of devices is being applied to protect your travel essentials.

At the heart of this new line is Bounce Technology, CASETiFY’s hallmark impact-resistance innovation, now adapted for travel gear. The Bounce 21-Inch Carry-On Suitcase anchors the collection, designed to withstand the rigors of global travel while showcasing a sleek, modern aesthetic. Complementing the suitcase are practical accessories like the Tech Pack Organizer and Packing Cube Set, ensuring a seamless travel experience from takeoff to touchdown.

Protection Meets Personalization

CASETiFY Travel doesn’t just prioritize protection—it also delivers unparalleled personalization. Every suitcase in the line is made to order, offering users a chance to express their individuality through a variety of customization options. From bold colorways to unique patterns, the brand is giving travelers the opportunity to stand out while keeping their gear safe.

This collection is more than just luggage; it’s a statement. It empowers travelers to embrace self-expression while navigating the unpredictable demands of modern travel. The thoughtful design extends beyond aesthetics, incorporating functional features that enhance durability and convenience.

A Seamless Evolution

This launch marks a natural evolution for CASETiFY, which has spent over a decade perfecting the balance of form, function, and customization in tech accessories. Now, the company is applying its expertise to an entirely new frontier. The Bounce collection reflects CASETiFY’s commitment to innovation and its keen understanding of what today’s creative travelers value most: gear that’s as reliable and resilient as it is unique.

With its signature approach to durability and a flair for personalization, CASETiFY Travel is setting a new standard in premium luggage—one that protects, inspires, and evolves with you, no matter where your journey takes you.

The CASETiFY Bounce 21 Inch Carry-On Suitcase ($399 USD) launches November 15th in North America and South Korea through www.casetify.com and select retail locations, including CASETiFY’s Dosan flagship store in Seoul.