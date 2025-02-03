Sony’s First PlayStation State of Play of 2025: What to Expect

Sony is reportedly gearing up for its first PlayStation State of Play event of 2025, anticipated to take place in mid-February. According to industry insider NateTheHate, the event could be scheduled around Valentine’s Day, with potential dates falling between February 11 and 19. As excitement builds, here’s everything we know so far, including possible game reveals, the event format, and what not to expect.

Potential Date and Format

While Sony hasn’t officially confirmed the date, past trends provide strong hints. Sony typically favors Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays for its showcases. Considering Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday in 2025, the most likely date is Thursday, February 13. This aligns with Sony’s usual mid-week scheduling, maximizing global viewership.

The State of Play is expected to stick with its familiar format:

Duration: Approximately 35 minutes

Content: A mix of first-party and third-party PlayStation titles

Broadcast: Livestreamed globally on PlayStation’s official platforms

This concise yet content-packed format has proven effective, offering fans quick yet comprehensive updates on upcoming games.

Anticipated Game Reveals

Sony’s State of Play events are known for delivering thrilling game announcements and updates. Here’s a rundown of the most anticipated titles that could steal the spotlight:

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Developer: Kojima Productions

What to Expect: A major showcase, potentially with a confirmed release date

Why It’s Exciting: Hideo Kojima’s sequel is targeting a 2025 launch, and fans are eager for more details on its mysterious narrative

Ghost of Yotei

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

What to Expect: A fresh gameplay reveal with the possibility of a release date announcement

Why It’s Exciting: As a follow-up to the critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima, expectations are sky-high

Fairgame$

Developer: Haven Studios (Sony-owned)

What to Expect: A new trailer or gameplay footage, marking its first appearance since its 2023 reveal

Why It’s Exciting: As Haven Studios’ debut title under Sony, it’s a wildcard with potential to surprise

Marathon

Developer: Bungie

What to Expect: Updates on this PvP extraction shooter, possibly linked to upcoming playtests

Why It’s Exciting: Bungie’s return to the Marathon IP has stirred curiosity, especially with their expertise in multiplayer experiences

Other Possible Highlights

Marvel’s Wolverine (Insomniac Games): Fans hope for gameplay updates after its teaser

Horizon Live-Service Game (Guerrilla Games): Rumors suggest a sneak peek at this ambitious project

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet (Naughty Dog): Sony’s flagship studio might offer a teaser for their mysterious new IP

What Not to Expect

While the hype is real, here are a few things you shouldn’t hold your breath for:

Canceled Live-Service Games: Recently scrapped projects from Bend Studio and Bluepoint Games are off the table

Unannounced Surprise Drops: Although Sony loves surprises, expect the focus to remain on previously revealed or heavily rumored titles

Final Thoughts

The PlayStation community is buzzing with anticipation for this February 2025 State of Play. Whether you’re hyped for Death Stranding 2, curious about Ghost of Yotei, or eager for fresh surprises, this event promises to set the tone for PlayStation’s 2025 lineup.

Stay Tuned: Until Sony makes an official announcement, treat all information as speculative. Keep an eye on PlayStation’s channels for confirmation.