Digital Extremes Unveils Warframe: 1999 Update ‘Techrot Encore’ and Soulframe 2025 Plans

Digital Extremes has announced the next major update for Warframe: 1999, titled Techrot Encore, launching in March across all platforms. The reveal came during the latest Devstream, alongside fresh details for Soulframe‘s 2025 roadmap.
What’s Coming in Warframe: Techrot Encore?
Techrot Encore expands on Warframe: 1999, introducing the new Technocyte Coda adversary system. Players will face off against Infested boy band bosses, On-lyne, in rhythm-fueled battles, earning one of 13 new Infested weapons
Other highlights include:
- The debut of Temple, the 60th Warframe.
- Four new Protoframes roaming Höllvania’s streets.
- Enhancements to the Romance & Relationship System.
- A fresh soundtrack featuring Jake Bowen and Mark Holcomb from Periphery.
- ‘90s-inspired cosmetics, including new hairstyles and Scaldra-themed gear.
Before Techrot Encore lands, February offers exciting content:
- Feb. 6: Clan Operation Belly of the Beast returns.
- Feb. 7: TennoCon 2025 ticket sales go live.
- Feb. 12: Lavos Prime arrives with two new Prime weapons, marking the first Prime Warframe of 2025.
Soulframe’s 2025 Preview: New Fables, Factions, and Ancestors
For Soulframe Preludes players, 2025 brings a world map expansion with new Fables and Ancestors. Highlights include:
- Rescuing the wolf companion Orengall in The Shewolf Snared quest.
- Faction alignment choices tied to a new procedural mini-quest system.
- Introducing Ancestors Atajan and Pothia.
- Exploring new regions like Neath’uns and the island of Midrath.
TennoCon 2025: A Decade of Warframe
Set for July 18-19, TennoCon 2025 will celebrate its 10th anniversary with panels, a cosplay contest, and the debut of TennoConcert. Tickets go on sale February 7, with proceeds supporting Make-A-Wish Canada.
Stay tuned for more updates as Warframe and Soulframe continue to evolve in 2025.