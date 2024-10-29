Survival Horror ‘The Beast Inside’ Coming Soon to Switch

The Beast Inside combines survival horror with thriller and adventure game elements. The action is observed from a first-person perspective (FPP). The gameplay is based mainly on exploration and combat, as well as solving puzzles. The title offers a total of about 10 hours of fun.



In The Beast Inside, the player takes on the role of two characters – Adam and Nicolas, who live in two different centuries. The plot uniquely combines the Cold War and Civil War eras. Adam is a CIA cryptanalyst who discovers Nicolas’ diary in his new home. The secrets and nightmares written down in the diary, which are linked to a dark legacy, begin to intersect with reality.



The Beast Inside – key features:

survival horror with thriller elements;

two independent characters, two different centuries;

exploration and combat;

mysteries and puzzles;

10 hours of fun.

The release date for The Beast Inside on Nintendo Switch is set for October 31, 2024.