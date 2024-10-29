Survival Horror ‘The Beast Inside’ Coming Soon to Switch

October 29, 2024
Pete Bailey
The Beast Inside combines survival horror with thriller and adventure game elements. The action is observed from a first-person perspective (FPP). The gameplay is based mainly on exploration and combat, as well as solving puzzles. The title offers a total of about 10 hours of fun.

In The Beast Inside, the player takes on the role of two characters – Adam and Nicolas, who live in two different centuries. The plot uniquely combines the Cold War and Civil War eras. Adam is a CIA cryptanalyst who discovers Nicolas’ diary in his new home. The secrets and nightmares written down in the diary, which are linked to a dark legacy, begin to intersect with reality.

The Beast Inside – key features:

  • survival horror with thriller elements;
  • two independent characters, two different centuries;
  • exploration and combat;
  • mysteries and puzzles;
  • 10 hours of fun.

The release date for The Beast Inside on Nintendo Switch is set for October 31, 2024.