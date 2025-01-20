Takeshi Kitano’s Broken Rage Coming to Prime Video

Prime Video has announced that the Japanese Original film Broken Rage will launch on February 13, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Directed, written by, and starring the legendary filmmaker Takeshi Kitano, who continues to receive worldwide acclaim, Broken Rage is based on his concept of exploring “comedy within a violent film.”

This hour-long film is divided into two parts. The first half depicts a hard-boiled crime action where a hitman, caught between the police and the yakuza, struggles to survive. The second half ingeniously retells the same story using self-parody techniques, presenting it in a comedic style.

This work, which director Kitano himself described as an experimental endeavor, was selected for the Out of Competition section at the Venice International Film Festival 2024. It marks the first Japanese film produced for streaming to be officially selected for the prestigious international film festival.

Tadanobu Asano, who starred in Kitano’s Zatōichi (2003) and Kubi (2023) and won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor for Shogun (2023), plays the lead detective trying to coerce Nezumi into cooperating as an undercover informant in a drug investigation.