The Shadows Are Closing In: ‘The Shade’ Brings Psychological Thrills to VOD

Get ready to dim the lights and brace yourself for a psychological ride. Level 33 Entertainment is set to release The Shade, the latest mind-bending thriller from the creative force of writer-director Tyler Chipman, whose previous works (Hush, Raw Deal) have already cemented his reputation as a master of tension.

This time, Chipman brings his gripping vision to life with a stellar cast led by Chris Galust (Give Me Liberty), Laura Benanti (No Hard Feelings, Gilded Age, Elsbeth), and Dylan McTee (Wrong Turn, Sweet/Vicious). Rounding out the ensemble are Mariel Molino (The Watchful Eye, Promised Land), Germain Arroyo (S.W.A.T., Under the Stadium Lights), Brendan Sexton III (Don’t Breathe 2, Russian Doll), Sam Duncan (Great Performances, What We Do In the Shadows), and Michael Boatman (Hamburger Hill, Spin City).

Available exclusively on demand starting November 22, The Shade is already generating buzz as an award-winning psychological thriller that promises to burrow deep into your psyche.

The story revolves around Ryan, a twenty-year-old grappling with the crippling grip of an anxiety disorder after his father’s death. As he and his two brothers confront their fractured realities, they’re forced to navigate a storm of familial tensions—and face the looming threat of an ancient darkness closing in.

Equal parts haunting and heartbreakingly human, The Shade offers a chilling exploration of grief, mental health, and the bonds that tether us to each other—or tear us apart.

Mark your calendars for November 22 and prepare to embrace the shadows. This is one psychological thriller you won’t want to miss.