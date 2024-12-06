Yellow Brick Games Sets January 2025 Release Date for Eternal Strands, Teams Up with Square Enix’s Creative Studio III for Post-Launch Content

Yellow Brick Games has officially announced that its highly anticipated action-adventure game, Eternal Strands, will launch on January 28, 2025. The announcement, accompanied by a captivating story trailer debuting at the PC Gaming’s Most Wanted showcase, gives fans an enticing glimpse into the epic narrative awaiting players.

The trailer introduces the game’s central conflict, following protagonist Brynn and her allies as they navigate the sprawling and mysterious Enclave. Adding to the allure, the trailer features the voice talents of Amelia Tyler—renowned for her performances in Baldur’s Gate 3, Hades 2, and Amnesia: Rebirth—lending her expertise to breathe life into the vibrant cast of characters.

A Collaboration to Elevate the Experience

In a landmark partnership, Yellow Brick Games has joined forces with Square Enix’s esteemed Creative Studio III—the powerhouse behind FINAL FANTASY XIV Online and FINAL FANTASY XVI. This collaboration will bring original content to Eternal Strands post-launch, including a free update featuring a new Epic creature, weapons, and armor designed by Creative Studio III’s celebrated Lead Artist, Yusuke Mogi. Known for his contributions to FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, Mogi’s unique artistry promises to elevate Eternal Strands with distinctive and visually stunning additions.

The story trailer provided a tantalizing first look at the aerial Epic creature, a striking blend of imaginative design and dynamic gameplay potential. This addition aims to redefine combat in Eternal Strands by pushing the boundaries of visual and mechanical immersion, further enriched by Creative Studio III’s signature artistic touch.

What Awaits Players in Eternal Strands

Set in a richly detailed world, Eternal Strands is designed to challenge and captivate players with its innovative gameplay mechanics and emotionally resonant storytelling. Here’s what players can expect:

Unleash Your Creativity in Combat: Wield a growing arsenal of magical powers and enchanted weapons to strategically conquer colossal foes, both on the ground and in the air.

Wield a growing arsenal of magical powers and enchanted weapons to strategically conquer colossal foes, both on the ground and in the air. Environment as a Weapon: Interact with highly breakable surroundings to unleash devastating environmental attacks—freeze, burn, or hurl objects to gain the upper hand.

Interact with highly breakable surroundings to unleash devastating environmental attacks—freeze, burn, or hurl objects to gain the upper hand. Exploration Elevated: Scale breathtaking landscapes and uncover hidden secrets in a beautifully crafted world, supported by a warm and compelling cast of characters.

Mark Your Calendars

Gamers can experience the magic of Eternal Strands starting January 28, 2025. The title will be available on Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass. With its compelling narrative, innovative gameplay, and exciting collaborations, Eternal Strands is poised to be a standout release in the gaming world.