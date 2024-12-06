Mai Shiranui Joins Street Fighter 6: A Fiery Teaser Ignites Anticipation for 2025

In a move sure to delight fighting game enthusiasts, Capcom has unveiled a teaser confirming Mai Shiranui’s arrival in Street Fighter 6. The fan-favorite fighter from SNK’s Fatal Fury series is set to bring her iconic Shiranui techniques to the battlefield, debuting early in 2025.

Known for her nimble moves and undeniable charisma, Mai promises to be a formidable addition to the roster, blending her classic SNK flair with the cutting-edge mechanics of Street Fighter 6. The teaser trailer tantalizes fans with a glimpse of her graceful yet lethal combat style, reminding players that this “good girl” isn’t one to keep waiting.

How to Unlock Mai

Mai will be available as a standalone purchase using Fighter Coins, the in-game currency. For those with foresight, owning the Street Fighter 6 Year 2 Character Pass or the Ultimate Pass will automatically grant access to Mai upon her release, eliminating any need for additional purchases.

This collaboration highlights a growing trend of crossover appeal in the fighting game genre, bringing beloved characters to new audiences while respecting their storied origins. With Mai’s entrance, Capcom continues to evolve Street Fighter 6 into a living, breathing homage to fighting games’ golden age, ensuring fans stay hooked for what’s next.

Keep an eye out as Capcom continues to roll out updates for Street Fighter 6—Mai Shiranui’s arrival in 2025 promises to kick the heat up another notch.