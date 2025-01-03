Dutch Bros Brews Nostalgia with Cereal-Inspired Drinks

Dutch Bros Coffee has reimagined breakfast indulgence with its newest creations: the Cinnamon Swirl and Marshmallow Dream drinks. Drawing inspiration from the irresistible flavors of cereal milk, these beverages promise a playful dose of nostalgia for customers across all 950+ locations.

The Cinnamon Swirl captures the essence of cinnamon sugar cereal milk, topped with Dutch Bros’ signature Soft Top™ and a crunchy dusting of cinnamon sugar cereal. Versatile and customizable, it’s available as a Latte, Protein Latte, Freeze, or Chai Latte.

Meanwhile, the Marshmallow Dream brings a whimsical twist with marshmallow cereal milk, layered with Soft Top™ and marshmallow charms. This delightful treat is offered as a Latte, Protein Latte, or Freeze.

“This duo takes our customers back to those nostalgic, carefree mornings spent watching cartoons,” said Tana Davila, Chief Marketing Officer at Dutch Bros. “Both drinks tap into the simple joy of tasting the best part of breakfast—the delicious milk found at the bottom of the bowl.”

These limited-edition beverages will hit Dutch Bros locations starting January 3, available while supplies last.

The Dutch Bros Legacy

Since its founding in 1992 in Grants Pass, Oregon, Dutch Bros Coffee has grown into a vibrant drive-thru coffee brand with over 950 locations across 18 states. Known for its customizable menu and energetic customer service, the company offers a range of unique handcrafted drinks, including Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drinks, specialty coffees, teas, sodas, and more.

Beyond beverages, Dutch Bros is deeply committed to making a difference. Through community giving and company-wide initiatives, the brand supports causes that matter to its customers and communities. From its joyful culture to its dedication to philanthropy, Dutch Bros continues to spread what it affectionately calls the “Dutch luv.”

For those eager to sip on the flavors of childhood nostalgia, the Cinnamon Swirl and Marshmallow Dream offer a delightful reason to skip the bowl and embrace breakfast-inspired bliss.