Halle Berry Thriller ‘Never Let Go’ Coming to Home Video

Question the evil when Never Let Go arrives on Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD on December 3 from Lionsgate. Executive produced by and starring Academy Award winner Halle Berry (Actress in a Leading Role, 2001 – Monster’s Ball) and directed by Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes), this psychologically complex film arrives at home.

From visionary director Alexandre Aja (Crawl) and the creative minds behind “Stranger Things” comes this psychological horror-thriller. As an evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, a mother (Halle Berry) and her twin sons find their only protection is their house and their deep-rooted family bond. Needing to stay connected at all times — even tethering themselves with ropes — they urge each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.

BONUS FEATURES:

Making Never Let Go: Meet the talented team of filmmakers and learn more about the intricate creative process behind the film’s particular look and atmosphere.

Creating Momma’s House: Take a step inside and learn how filmmakers were able to find and prepare Momma’s house in the middle of nowhere to make the film as authentic and scary as possible.

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

CAST:

Academy Award Winner Halle Berry (X-Men, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Monster’s Ball)

Percy Daggs IV (TV’s “Undone,” “Solos,” “Paradise”)

Anthony B. Jenkins (The Deliverance, TV’s “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist”)

William Catlett (Color Book, “Constellation,” A Thousand and One)



