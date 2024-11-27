Lume Cube’s Black Friday Sale: The Best Deals for Creators and Photographers

Lume Cube, a trailblazer in cutting-edge lighting solutions for photographers, videographers, and content creators, has unveiled its highly anticipated Black Friday Sale. Running from November 27 to December 7, 2024, the sale offers discounts of up to 35% off, making it the ultimate opportunity for creators to upgrade their gear.

Unmissable Savings for Creative Professionals

Renowned for its premium, portable lighting products, Lume Cube has cemented its reputation as a trusted partner for both professionals and hobbyists. Whether you’re a photographer striving to capture flawless portraits, a content creator aiming for standout video production, or a vlogger looking to perfect your setup, this sale has something for everyone.

Highlight Deals You Can’t Ignore

The sale features significant markdowns on some of Lume Cube’s best-selling products, including:

Lume Cube XL: Was $249.99, now $199.99

Was $249.99, now $199.99 Ring Light Pro: Was $279.99, now $229.99

Was $279.99, now $229.99 Tube Light XL 4-Pack: Was $1,599.98, now $949.99

Was $1,599.98, now $949.99 Edge Light 2.0 with Base: Was $169.99, now $139.99

Additionally, shoppers can take advantage of exclusive bundles and limited-time offers that deliver even greater value.

Why Creators Choose Lume Cube

Lume Cube’s lighting solutions are celebrated for their innovation, reliability, and portability. Trusted by industry leaders, the brand empowers creators to excel in any environment, from polished studio shoots to rugged outdoor adventures.

With this Black Friday sale, aspiring and established creators alike can invest in high-performance gear that delivers professional-grade results without breaking the bank.

Key Dates to Remember

The Lume Cube Black Friday sale officially kicks off on November 27 at 12:00 AM PST and runs until December 7 at 9:00 PM PST. Shoppers who act quickly can also enjoy free shipping on qualifying orders between November 29 and December 1. Deals are exclusively available on lumecube.com.

About Lume Cube

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Lume Cube is at the forefront of portable lighting innovation, catering to photographers, videographers, and creators worldwide. Its mission is to provide tools that empower professionals to bring their creative visions to life—whether in a studio or a remote outdoor setting.

For creators looking to elevate their craft, Lume Cube’s Black Friday Sale is an opportunity that’s too good to miss.