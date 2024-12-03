LG Electronics Lights Up the Holidays with Exclusive Seasonal Channel on LG Channels

LG Electronics USA (LG) is ushering in the festive season in style with the launch of a limited-time holiday channel on LG Channels. The “LG Channels Holiday Showcase” is now live and will continue spreading cheer through January 2025. Featuring a curated lineup of holiday classics, feel-good films, and family-friendly favorites, the channel offers something for everyone, thanks to licensing agreements with top studios, including Sony Pictures Entertainment, Lionsgate, Amazon MGM Studios, Shout! Studios, and Tesera Entertainment.

A Treasure Trove of Festive Favorites

For movie enthusiasts seeking holiday magic, the lineup doesn’t disappoint. Expect beloved titles like A Madea Christmas, 12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue, A Christmas Princess, and The Dog Who Saved Christmas. These films and other timeless gems create the perfect setting for families, friends, or solo holiday movie nights.

The channel’s thoughtfully curated selection promises hours of uninterrupted entertainment, establishing the LG Channels Holiday Showcase as a one-stop destination for seasonal nostalgia and cheer.

Seamless Viewing, Effortless Enjoyment

LG Channels, the brand’s free streaming service, is renowned for its premium live and on-demand content. Accessible on LG Smart TVs (2016 models and newer) through webOS, viewers can easily tune in via the home screen or the dedicated button on the LG Magic Remote. As one of the top five most-used streaming apps globally, LG Channels has carved out its niche as a go-to entertainment hub.

The addition of the Holiday Showcase further elevates this experience. Channel #102 removes the stress of decision-making by offering a pre-selected stream of festive content. Simply sit back, relax, and let the curated films bring the holiday spirit to your living room.

A Smart Move for the Smart TV Leader

LG continues to redefine how audiences connect with entertainment by blending convenience and quality. The Holiday Showcase channel exemplifies this commitment, delivering a hassle-free and festive experience for families and holiday lovers alike.

With its user-friendly design and robust content library, LG Channels ensures that this holiday season will be as seamless as it is joyful. Whether you’re wrapping presents, hosting a holiday gathering, or just enjoying a quiet evening, the LG Channels Holiday Showcase is ready to brighten your season with endless festive delights.